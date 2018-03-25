Sanctuary Saturdays at Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary

Sanctuary Saturdays at the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary on Saturday, Mar. 31 is a great opportunity to learn more about Maui’s North Pacific Humpback Whales. The event will feature whale-loving stories, information about whale anatomy and behavior and the reason why they take their annual migration from Alaska to Hawaii. Free. Keiki Kraft & Story Time is at 10am, and the Humpback Whale Talk starts at 11am. Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, (726 S. Kihei Rd.); 808-879-2818; Hawaiihumpbackwhale.noaa.gov
Photo: Flickr/Sylke Rohrlach
Comments