Ridge to Reef Rendezvous at Kahekili Beach Park

Attend the Ridge to Reef Rendezvous at Kahekili Beach Park on Saturday, October 27th. This 9th annual event will feature fun for all ages, beginning with a catch-and-release keiki fishing tournament. There’ll also be a “Haunted Reef” tour, local conservationist crews with information booths, volunteer info, interactive displays, prizes, and giveaways. Bring your family and friends to the West Side to support healthy reefs on Maui Nui. Free. 9:00am. Kahekili Beach Park, (65 Kai Ala Dr, Lahaina); facebook.com/WestMauiKumuwai

photo courtesy of Facebook/West Maui Kumuwai

 

