Ridge to Reef Rendevous at Kahekili Beach Park

The 2017 Ridge to Reef Rendevous will be at Kahekili Beach Park on Saturday, Oct. 28. This is a great annual event for the whole family with a keiki catch and release fishing tournament, a haunted reef Halloween scavenger hunt, hands-on displays, demonstrations and giveaways. Lunch is first-come first-serve, and will be provided by Westin Nanea Ocean Villas, CJ’s Deli and Diner and the Maui Grill Ka`anapali. There’ll also be live music with Captain Billie Bones. Free. 9am. Kahekili Beach Park, (65 Kai Ala Dr., Ka`anapali).
Photo courtesy of Liz Foote
Comments