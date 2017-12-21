Quizunderstood: What do you know about the start of Maui’s whale season this year?

1. On Dec. 18, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced that Humpback Whale Season in Hawaii has officially begun. According to the agency’s news release, about how many of the whales migrate from Alaskan to Hawaiian waters every year?

A. 5,000

B. 9,000

C. 12,000

D. 17,000

E. 22,000

2. On Dec. 16, County of Maui officials announced that a “blue ribbon committee” had selected a new administrator for the county’s Emergency Management Agency. Who is it?

A. Gladys Baisa

B. Keith Regan

C. Mike Molina

D. Herman Andaya

E. Lynn Araki-Regan

3. Last week the Federal Communications Commission killed Net Neutrality. Shortly thereafter, which Maui legislator proposed “legislation to explore the feasibility of public or community-owned, high-speed broadband in Hawaii,” according to Dec. 18 news release from the Hawaii state Legislature?

A. Kaniela Ing

B. Angus McKelvey

C. Joe Souki

D. Justin Woodson

E. Kyle Yamashita

See answers below:

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

*

ANSWERS

1: C–12,000

2: D–Herman Andaya

3: A–Kaniela Ing

Photo: Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael De Nyse/U.S. Coast Guard