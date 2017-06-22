Quizunderstood: What do you know about the Hokulea crew’s encounters with climate change?

1. According to a new study, lead by a University of Hawaii researcher, that was published in the journal Nature Climate Change, what percentage of the earth’s population will be exposed to deadly heatwaves by the year 2100 if carbon dioxide emissions continue to rise at their current rate?

A. 44 percent

B. 54 percent

C. 64 percent

D. 74 percent

E. 84 percent

2. The Hokulea voyaging canoe recently completed its round-the-world journey. In a June 13 Smithsonian Magazine article, Polynesian Voyaging Society President Nainoa Thompson said the canoe’s crews saw the effects of climate change up close. According to Thompson, during the 1,100-kilometer trip from Mauritius to Madagascar, how many fish did the crew catch?

A. 0

B. 1

C. 2

D. 3

E. 4

3. The unemployment rate for the U.S. as a whole in May 2017 was 4.3 percent. According to a June 15 statement from the Hawaii Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, what was the unemployment rate for Hawaii during the same month?

A. 2.3 percent

B. 2.7 percent

C. 3.1 percent

D. 3.5 percent

E. 4.1 percent

See answers below:

ANSWERS

1: D–74 percent

2: A–0

3: B–2.7 percent

Photo of Hokulea: HongKongHuey/Flickr