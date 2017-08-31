QuizUnderstood: What do you know about Maui Ocean Center’s recent release of green sea turtles?

1. On Aug. 24, the Maui Ocean Center released six Hawaiian green sea turtles to the waters near Maui, according to an Aug. 25 press release. How many turtles has the center released since 1998, according to the Maui Ocean Center?

A. 36

B. 48

C. 60

D. 72

E. 84

2. On Aug. 19, the LGBT Caucus of the Democratic Party of Hawai‘i announced that they were issuing a Statement of Support for which Hawaii elected official?

A. Gov. David Ige

B. U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono

C. U.S. Senator Brian Schatz

D. U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard

E. U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa

3. On Sunday, Aug. 27, Ka‘ahumanu Church in Wailuku celebrated its anniversary. According to The Maui News’ Aug. 28 issue, how old is the church?

A. 165 years

B. 175 years

C. 185 years

D. 195 years

E. 205 years

See answers below:

ANSWERS

1: D–72

2: B–U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono

3: C–185 years

Photo: Brocken Inaglory/Wikimedia Commons