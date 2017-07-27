Quizunderstood: How much do you know about marine plastic pollution?

1. On July 19, the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism released a report saying direct spending by foreign students in Hawaii totaled $225.3 million for the 2016/17 school year. According to the report, how much did foreign students spend in Hawaii during the 2015/16 school year?

A. $199.6 million

B. $214.3 million

C. $241.4 million

D. $272.2 million

E. $302.0 million

2. The state Department of Labor & Industrial Relations announced on July 20 that Hawaii’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for June 2017 was 2.7 percent. What was the unemployment rate during June 2015?

A. 3.6 percent

B. 3.4 percent

C. 3.2 percent

D. 3.0 percent

E. 2.8 percent

3. A July 24 news release from Ocean Conservancy on a U.S. Senate hearing that included U.S. Senator Brian Schatz, D–Hawaii, scheduled for the next day made reference to a Science Advances paper on plastic pollution. According to the news release, what percentage of all plastics ever made “are still sitting in landfills or polluting the environment–including the ocean?”

A. 30 percent

B. 40 percent

C. 50 percent

D. 60 percent

E. 70 percent

See answers below:

ANSWERS

1: E–$302.0 million

2: A–3.6 percent

3: D–60 percent

Photo: NOAA Marine Debris Program/Flickr