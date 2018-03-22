Quizunderstood: Do you know when UH Maui College will go 100 percent solar?

1. On Mar. 15, which Maui legislator introduced two resolutions to create regional task forces on cesspools?

A. Sen. Gil Keith-Agaran

B. Sen. Roz Baker

C. Rep. Angus McKelvey

D. Rep. Justin Woodson

E. Rep. Kyle Yamashita

2. Last year, the County of Maui’s share of the state’s Transient Accommodations Tax (TAT) was $23.5 million–barely over the $22 million the county was getting a decade ago. According to a Mar. 15 House of Representatives press release, what did the House Finance Committee just approve Maui to get from the state’s TAT revenues?

A. $24.3 million

B. $28.3 million

C. $32.3 million

D. $38.3 million

E. $42.3 million

3. On Mar. 19, University of Hawaii officials announced that the Maui campus will be among the first colleges in the U.S. to “generate 100 percent of its energy from on-site solar photovoltaic (PV) systems coupled with battery storage.” When will this happen?

A. 2018

B. 2019

C. 2020

D. 2021

E. 2022

See answers below:

ANSWERS

1: E–Rep. Kyle Yamashita

2: D–$38.3 million

3: B–2019

Photo courtesy University of Hawaii Maui College