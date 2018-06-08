Quizunderstood: Do you know about Maui’s fish stocks?

1. According to The Maui News, a UH Mānoa study identified areas that would provide the greatest increase in coastal fishery stocks if properly managed. Which location on Maui was identified?

A. The north shore from Kanaha to Pa‘ia

B. North Kihei

C. The west shore from Olowalu to Ka‘anapali

D. Kahului Harbor

E. Makena

2. Last week, The Sierra Club Maui Group and Maui Tomorrow filed a lawsuit challenging the approval of an environmental impact statement for a project by Anaergia Services. What is the project?

A. Renewable energy conversion and sludge processing plant

B. Geothermal power and sludge processing plant

C. Sludge to compost conversion center

D. Hali‘imaile windmills

E. Wave power coastal farm

3. True or False: The 2019 County of Maui budget limits bus pass services for disabled passengers.

A. True

B. False

See answers below

Answers

1. C – The west shore from Olowalu to Ka‘anapali. Management of the area, along with Ma‘alaea, could increase Maui fish stocks by 250 percent.

2. A – Renewable energy conversion and sludge processing plant. The groups challenged the EIS preparation and the project’s shore location.

3. A – True. Bus passes are eliminated for disabled persons under 55 while the cost is increased for disabled passengers over 55.