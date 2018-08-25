Post storm UPDATES: County assesses storm and asks for assistance from residents

As the clouds thin, the County of Maui has several announcements and updates for residents.

West Maui residents are asked to conserve water today while Maui Electric works to get power restored. Power is needed to turn on the pumps and it will take time to restore tank levels. Customers should use water for health and safety purposes until Sunday.

Maui Bus is resuming fixed-route services as of 7:30am today. MEO will be providing limited special needs transportation. On Sunday, the bus fixed route, commuter, and para-transit services will operate on a normal schedule, along with MEO transportation services. Call 877-7651 for more information.

County Parks are being assessed for reopening. State Parks are closed.

The county asks all individuals and businesses to report damages to The County of Maui Emergency Management Agency. This will help the county get a complete picture of damage caused, determine if it qualifies for state/federal assistance, and help with flood plain mapping. Report any damage here: https://www.mauicounty.gov/Lane

Emergency Management still notes Maui County is under Flash Flood Watch through late tonight, High Surf Advisory for South facing shores, Tropical Storm Warning.

Schools are resuming normal schedule and Non-Essential County Operations are resuming normal operations.

Closed roads:

EAST MAUI:

– PIIHOLO ROAD

– PUU WAY

– PIILANI HIGHWAY MP37

– KAUPAKALUA ROAD

– HONOKOLANI ROAD

– ULAINO ROAD

– WAIKOLOA ROAD