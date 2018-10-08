There’s a Pop-up Benefit for Maui Seabird Recovery Project at Kohola Brewery on Saturday, October 13th. The fundraiser is a collaboration between Shearwater Tavern and Kohola Brewery. The night will feature live music with Karrie O’Neill, cold local brews, and ‘ono grinds like pazole soup, nachos, a smash burger, and more happy hour specials. 5:00pm. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com
photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui Seabird Recovery Project
