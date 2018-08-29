Polanui Hiu Community Managed Makai Area at Lindsey Ohana Hale

The Polanui Hiu Community Managed Makai Area (CMMA) will meet at Lindsey Ohana Hale on Wednesday, September 5th. This monthly gathering is a volunteer event that aims to restore and protect West Maui’s reefs. The group is comprised of concerned residents, conservation professionals, and more. Here’s a great volunteer event to attend to support and protect Maui’s oceans. Free. 8:00am. Lindsey Ohana Hale, (393 Front St., Lahaina); 808-276-5593; facebook.com/polanuihiucmma
photo courtesy of Flickr/Bernard Spragg.NZ
