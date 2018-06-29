The Polanui Hiu Community Managed Makai Area will meet up at the Lindsey ‘Ohana Hale on Thursday, July 5th. The group is comprised of residents and professionals that are concerned about the decline of Maui’s reefs. The monthly event aims to educate, create awareness and establish pono practices in order to restore the health of West Maui’s coral reefs. Free. 8:00am. Lindsey Ohana Hale, (393 Front St., Lahaina); 808-276-5593; facebook.com/polanuihiucmma
photo courtesy of Facebook/Polanui Hou Cmma
Comments