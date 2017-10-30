Polanui Hiu Community Managed Makai Area at Lindsey Ohana Hale

The monthly Polanui Hiu Community Managed Makai Area event will be at Lindsey Ohana Hale in Lahaina on Sunday, Nov. 5. The Polanui Hiu is a group of concerned residents and volunteers who carry out marine reef restoration. Their objectives are to educate, create awareness and establish pono practices that will ensure a future is left for future generations. Free. 8am. Lindsey Ohana Hale, (393 Front St., Lahaina); 808-276-5593; Facebook.com/polanuihiucmma
Photo courtesy of Facebook/Polanui Hiu CMMA
