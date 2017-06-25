Polanui Hiu Community Managed Makai Area at Lindsey Ohana Hale

There’s a Polanui Hiu Community Managed Makai Area gathering at Lindsey Ohana Hale on Saturday, July 1. The Hiu believes that by involving people of like minds and like hearts and working together, the reefs can heal and find balance. The major objectives are to educate, create awareness and establish pono practices that will help to ensure a future is left for the next generations. Free. 8am. Lindsey Ohana Hale, (393 Front St., Lahaina); 808-276-5593; Facebook.com/polanuihiucmma

Photo courtesy of Facebook/Polanui CMMA