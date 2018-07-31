Polanui Hiu Community Makai Managed Area at Lindsey Ohana Hale

Join the Polanui Hiu Community Managed Makai Area team at the Lindsey Ohana Hale on Sunday, August 5th. The volunteer group is doing everything in their power to improve West Maui’s marine resources. Their objective is to improve the health of Maui’s reefs by educating, creating awareness, and establishing pono practices. Learn more about what is contributing to the decline of our reef systems and help them restore our oceans. Free. 8:00am. Lindsey ‘Ohana Hale, (393 Front St., Lahaina); 808-276-5593; Facebook.com/polanuihiucmma

photo courtesy of Facebook/Polanui Hiu CMMA