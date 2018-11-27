Pint Night for the Birds at Maui Brewing Company in Kahana

Pint Night for the Birds will be back at Maui Brewing Company in Kahana on Friday, November 30th. Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project (MFBRP) is dedicated to the conservation and research of rare and endangered bird species on Maui. Here’s your chance to support Maui conservation efforts while enjoying a few cold brews and tasty food items. Half of the pub profits from house beers sold will go directly to MFBRP. 6-10pm. Maui Brewing Company Lahaina, (4405 Honoapiilani Hwy., Kahana); 808-669-3474; Mauibrewingco.com; Mauiforestbirds.org
photo courtesy of Facebook/MFBRP
Comments