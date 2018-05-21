Pint Night For the Birds at Maui Brewing Company in Kahana

The next Pint Night For the Birds will happen at Maui Brewing Company in Kahana on Friday, May 25. The public is invited for a night of tasty brews and local environmental support. Half the pub profits from house beers sold will go to support Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project (MFBRP), a Maui nonprofit dedicated to the conservation of Hawai‘i’s native forest birds. 6-10pm. Maui Brewing Company Lahaina, (4405 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Kahana); 808-669-3474; Mauibrewingco.com; Mauiforestbirds.org
photo credit Randy Bartlett, courtesy of Facebook/MFBRP
Comments