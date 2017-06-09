Papahanaumokuakea Photography Exhibit at Maui Ocean Center

There will be a Papahanaumokuakea Photography Exhibit at the Maui Ocean Center on Thursday, June 15. The exhibit includes 30 photos from David Littschwager and Susan Middleton, who’ve also published a photography book called Archipelago. There will also be some additional images on display from the NOAA and Solomon Enos. The Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument is currently under review by the Trump Administration. Cost TBA. 9am. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Ma`alaea Rd.); 808-270-7061; Mauioceancenter.com
Photo courtesy of Facebook/David Littschwager
