Paniaka Restoration Golf Tournament at Makena Beach and Golf Club

The Paniaka Restoration Golf Tournament will take place at Makena Beach and Golf Club on Sunday, Aug. 20. Dedicated to the restoration of the Paniaka Wetlands at Makena State Park, the event will feature breakfast, a scramble tournament, lunch and live music with George Kahumoku Jr. The tournament is limited to 72 participants, who can win prizes like a sunset sail for 16 or two nights at the Grand Wailea. Register online. $350. 7:30am. Makena Golf and Beach Club, (5415 Makena Alanui); Pacificwhale.org/prgt

Photo: Flickr/ Krzysztof Urbanowicz