Painting to Prevent Pollution

Those looking for a fun and simple way to protect our environment can volunteer for the County of Maui’s storm drain stenciling project. Volunteers will celebrate International Coastal Cleanup Day on Sep. 22 by painting awareness messages of “No Dumping – Drains to Ocean” at storm drain inlets in the residential area above Ka‘ehu Bay.

“The goal of the event is to raise awareness that storm drains may empty directly into the ocean, and to discourage dumping of potential pollutants into the drains.” said Department of Public Works director Rowena Dagdag-Andaya.

Painting messages on storm drains reminds people of how their actions on land can affect the ocean’s health. Land-based litter, motor oil, soaps and detergents, excess fertilizers and pesticides, green waste, and sediment can enter storm drains and discharge to the ocean untreated. The county’s Storm Water Management Program has mapped the storm drain infrastructure, revealing that three outfalls from Waiehu storm drains carry water runoff directly to Ka‘ehu Bay.

The County of Maui’s storm drain stenciling project, in collaboration with the state Department of Transportation Highways Division, will be held from 9am to noon, Sep. 22 at Waiehu Terrace Park, located at 608 Alihilani St.

Volunteers 12 and older are eligible to participate in the storm drain stenciling project. To sign up, email [email protected] For more information on the county’s Storm Water Management Program, visit Mauicounty.gov/stormwater.

–

Image courtesy Project-S.E.A.