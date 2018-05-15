There’s an Olowalu Clean Up and Snorkel with Mark Deakos on Sunday, May 20. Hosted by the Maui Ocean Center, the community is invited to join this amazing educational and volunteer opportunity with Mark Deakos of the Hawai‘i Association for Marine Education and Research (HAMER). Deakos is a marine biologist who’s mission is to protect and conserve the Olowalu reef. His efforts along with other ocean-related Maui nonprofits are why Olowalu is now a “Mission Blue Hope Spot.” Volunteers are asked to bring reusable water bottles, reef-safe sunscreen/UV protective clothing, hats, masks and snorkels. Also, volunteers will be gifted two day passes to the Maui Ocean Center. Free. 7am. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Ma‘alaea Rd.); 808-270-7061; [email protected]

photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui Ocean Center