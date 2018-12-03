Ocean User Workshop at NOAA HIHW Sanctuary Office

Maui Time

The Ocean User Workshop will be at NOAA HIHW Sanctuary Office on Friday, December 7th. NOAA Office of Law Enforcement, NOAA Office of National Marine Sanctuaries, and NOAA Fisheries invite the public to learn about safe and lawful wildlife viewing and boating around Hawai‘i’s marine mammals. Humpback whale, dolphin, and turtle watchers, boat captains, ocean tour operators, and other ocean users are encouraged to attend. Free. 6:30pm. NOAA HIHW Sanctuary Office, (726 S Kihei Rd., Kihei); noaa.gov

