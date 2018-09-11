NOAA: ‘Tropical storm conditions are expected over portions of Maui County and the Big Island later today or tonight’

Maui County residents are urged to make emergency preparations in anticipation of Tropical Storm Olivia. At 2pm, NOAA released the following announcement:

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

———————-

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected over portions of

Maui County and the Big Island later today or tonight. Tropical

storm conditions are expected over Oahu starting tonight. Tropical

storm conditions are possible over Kauai County starting late

tonight or Wednesday morning. Wind gusts can be much stronger near

higher terrain, particularly through gaps between mountains and

where winds blow downslope.

RAINFALL: Showers will continue to increase over portions of the

main Hawaiian Islands late this afternoon and evening ahead of

Tropical Storm Olivia. Olivia is expected to produce total rainfall

accumulations of 5 to 10 inches in some areas, with isolated maximum

amounts of 15 inches possible, especially in higher terrain. This

rainfall may produce life-threatening flash flooding.

SURF: Large swells generated by Olivia will impact the main Hawaiian

Islands over the next couple of days. This will result in

dangerously high and potentially damaging surf, mainly along

exposed east facing shores.

Stay tuned to https://www.mauicounty.gov/ for official county updates.

We are keeping track of official announcements and posting information on Tropical Storm Olivia here: https://mauitime.com/tag/tropical-storm-olivia/