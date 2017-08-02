NOAA gives University of Hawaii researchers $1.3 million for ocean research

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will award $1,380,554 to the Joint Institute for Marine and Atmospheric Research (JIMAR) at the University of Hawaii at Manoa to support ongoing research on key marine species in the Pacific Ocean, including the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument.

The new funding for ocean research was announced on July 27 by U.S. Senator Brian Schatz, D–Hawaii, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

“As the pace of climate change continues to accelerate we need to monitor the results of our conservation efforts—and we must also have science-based tools to predict how climate change will impact populations of endangered species and commercial fisheries,” said Schatz in a July 27 news release. “This funding will help the University of Hawai‘i take climate change into account when forecasting how ahi tuna, endangered sea turtles, and monk seals will fare in the future. The better we understand how our actions will affect wildlife and natural resources, the better choices we can make to protect the oceans we depend on.”

JIMAR was established as a cooperative program with NOAA to pursue oceanic, atmospheric, and geophysical research in the Pacific Ocean. Major areas of research include ecosystem forecasting, ecosystem monitoring, ecosystem-based management, protection and restoration of resources, equatorial oceanography, climate research and impacts, tropical meteorology and tsunami and other long-period ocean waves.