New Maui County E-Cycling program limits

If you still own DVDs and VCRs and want to get rid of them, recycling is no longer an option on Maui. Maui County’s free electronic recycling program has set new restrictions on what it will accept due to the changes in the recycling commodities market. As of May 1, E-Cycling no longer accepts DVDs and VCRs; phones; audio-visual equipment including AV screens, cameras and projectors; transmission devices; audio equipment including receivers; CD and record players, amplifiers or speakers. These items will have to be land-filled.

The program will continue to accept for recycling televisions, computers (including tablets), printers and monitors, along with each device’s power cords.

More than 80 percent of the world’s recycled plastic was purchased by China. In an effort to clean its environment, China has restricted recyclable commodities and set strict contamination limits. The E-Cycling program cites this shift in the worldwide recycling commodities market for local restrictions.

“Markets shift and we have to shift, too,” said Marty Mahon, E-Cycling’s program administrator. “We cannot collect a commodity that does not have an end use.” Mahon encourages the community to cooperate and take only acceptable items to E-Cycling.

E-Cycling does not accept appliances such as washers, air conditioners or microwaves. Residents may take these items for no drop-off charge to Hammerhead Metals in Central Maui Base Yard. For information, call 808-280-8844.

For general recycling questions, call the Recycle Maui County Hotline at 808-280-7880. From Lanai, call 800-270-0125, Ext. 880; from Molokai, call 800-270-0117, Ext. 7880.

The Maui County E-Cycling program, managed by Habitat for Humanity, is open 1-5pm. Tuesdays and 8am to 1pm. Saturdays at 901 L. Main St., Wailuku. For questions, call the E-Cycling information line at 808-280-6460.

