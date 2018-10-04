New Kipahulu plan designed to improve visitor enjoyment, public invited to comment

Haleakala National Park has released its Kipahulu Comprehensive Plan and Environmental Assessment for public review. The purpose of the KCP/EA is to improve visitor access to and enjoyment of the Kipahulu District while reducing visitor-caused impacts to the park’s resources, to improve safety, and to ensure adequate operational capacity and facilities given the area’s remote location.

The plan provides guidance on improvements to areas including the visitor center, trails, and campground, as well as improvements to supporting National Park Service operational facilities such as the maintenance area buildings, fee station, staff housing, and staff offices.

The KCP/EA will be available for review online from Oct. 1 to 31, 2018 at Nps.gov/hale/learn/management/publicinvolvement.htm. Hard copies will also be available to review at the Park Headquarters Visitor Center and the Kipahulu Visitor Center.

A public meeting is scheduled for interested individuals to learn about actions proposed in the plan and the NPS’s preferred alternative. The meeting is set for Monday, October 15, 2018, from 4:30-6pm in the Kipahulu Visitor Center.

The public is invited to view the KCP/EA and submit their comments related to the completed plan. Comments can be submitted electronically via the NPS Review Planning, Environment, and Public Comment website at Parkplanning.nps.gov/KCP. Comments may also be submitted by email ([email protected]) with the subject line “KIPA Comprehensive Site Plan Comments” or by snail mail to: National Park Service-Planning Division. ATTN: HALE Kīpahulu Comprehensive Plan Team. P.O. Box 25287. Denver, CO 80225-0287. All comments must be received by close of business on Wed., Oct. 31, 2018.

Comments will not be accepted by fax or in any manner other than those specified above. Bulk comments in any format (hard copy or electronic) submitted on behalf of others will not be accepted. Before including a personal address, phone number, email address, or other personal identifying information, anyone providing written comment should be aware their entire comment – including their personal identifying information – may be made publicly available at any time; while anyone wishing to comment may ask the NPS to withhold their personal identifying information from public review, the National Park Service cannot guarantee it will be able to do so.

