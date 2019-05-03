The new $21.7-million Iao Water Treatment Plant was blessed on April 17 with members of the Department of Water Supply and Mayor Michael Victorino among those in attendance. “Water is a critical part of Maui County’s infrastructure,” Mayor Victorino said. “I’m very grateful for all the hard work by the Department of Water Supply, contractors and consultants to get this new plant designed and built.”

Victorino said the new plant features state-of-the-art automation and a Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition system with remote capabilities. “I’m confident our investment in this facility is paying off with improved water source capacity in Central Maui,” he added.

The upgraded plant receives water from the Iao-Waikapu Ditch. It has an average daily capacity of 3.2 million gallons per day, but current production is 1.7 mgd while the Department of Water Supply awaits the results of a surface water contested case (there’s a current application for another 1.5 mgd to the state Commission on Water Resource Management). The plant has the capacity to meet peak demand of 6 mgd. The former Iao plant produced about 500,000 per day, on average.

“The Iao Water Treatment Plant is a source of pride for the Department of Water Supply,” said Department of Water Supply Director Jeffrey Pearson. “Treating surface water, though not as reliable, will take a huge strain off our Iao aquifer, and provide needed source for our current and future customers. I want to thank all councilmembers involved in approving CIP funds over the years to allow the construction, and current and prior administrations for supporting the department in this important expansion.”

Photo courtesy of the Office of the Mayor