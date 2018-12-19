Nature Adventure Camp at Maui’s Hawaii Nature Center

There’s a Nature Adventure Camp at Maui’s Hawai‘i Nature Center from Wednesday, December 26th until Friday, January 1st. Available to students ages 6 to 11-years-old, here’s a great option for adventure and education during winter break. The camp is seeking “Sustainable Superheroes” to learn creative ways to aim for zero waste with recycling, reusing, and more. Students will also design their own service project. Call or go online for details and to register. 8am-3pm each day. Hawai‘i Nature Center, (85 Iao Valley Rd., Wailuku); 808-244-6500; Hawaiinaturecenter.org/maui-nature-camps-2

photo courtesy of Facebook/Hawaii Nature Center