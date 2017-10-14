Native Hawaiian Plant Society Talk at Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center

There will be a Native Hawaiian Plant Society Talk at the Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center on Friday, Oct. 20. The talk will be hosted by Michelle Osgood, a horticulturist for Haleakala National Park. She’ll talk about her work pollinating the two remaining populations of the endangered Naupaka “Haleakala Schiedea” (schiedea haleakalensis), a rare species of flowering plant in the carnation family. Free. 7pm. Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center, (91 Pukalani St., Makawao)
Photo courtesy Shannon Paapanen
