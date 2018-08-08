There’s a Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project (MFBRP) fundraiser at Flatbread Company in Pa‘ia on Tuesday, August 14th. MFBRP is dedicated to the conservation, research, and protection of endangered bird species on Maui. The evening will feature lots of pizza and fun, plus a silent auction full of goodies, gift certificates, local activities, and more. A portion of the evening’s pizza sales will go directly to MFBRP projects. 5-10pm. Flatbread Company, (89 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-579-8989; Flatbreadcompany.com; Mauiforestbirds.org
photo courtesy of Facebook/MFBRP
