Maui’s Native Forest Birds Presentation at Makawao Public Library

The Maui Native Forest Birds Presentation will be at Makawao Public Library on Wednesday, January 23rd. Attendees can learn a slew of information about Maui’s native birds like the Hawai‘i honeycreepers. The presentation will include stories shows through photos and data by ornithologist, Laura Berthold. Berthold has spent the last 10 years working for Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project; this is sure to be an interesting educational event on Maui. Free. 6:30pm. Makawao Public Library, (1159 Makawao Ave., Makawao); 808-573-8785; Librarieshawaii.org; Mauiforestbirds.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/MNFBRP