The 38th annual Maui Whale Festival Benefit Gala will happen at the King Kamehameha Golf Club on Saturday, Feb. 17. This year, the Pacific Whale Foundation’s benefit night will have a masquerade theme. Proceeds will benefit the Blue Whale, Maui Dolphin, False Killer Whale, Humpback Whale and Vaquita. The evening will feature presentations, sustainable seafood pupus, dinner and live music with Peter Kater and DJ Teddy Rux of Your Mix Maui. Masquerade masks are encouraged! There’ll also be a shuttle to the venue from the Lahaina Cannery Mall. $170. 6pm. King Kamehameha Golf Club, (2500 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Waikapu); 808-866-5025; Mauiwhalefestival.org

Photo: Flickr/Isaac Kohane