There’s a Maui Nui Seabird Recovery Project Benefit at Kohola Brewery on Saturday, August 25th. In conjunction with Shearwater Tavern, here’s a community event dedicated to Maui’s seabirds. The evening will include live music with Jason Tempora, Kohola brews on tap, Vitali-Tea Kombucha and tasty grinds like pozole soup, nachos, and the smash burger. 21+. 5-8pm. Kohola Brewery, (910 Honoapi‘ilani Hwy., Lahaina); 808-868-3198; Koholabrewery.com
photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui Nui Seabird Recovery Project
Comments