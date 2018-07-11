There’s a Maui Mauka Conservation Benefit at Flatbread Company in Pa‘ia on Tuesday, July 17th. Maui Mauka Conservation Awareness has a pretty amazing goal to connect Maui tourism professionals with Maui conservation professionals to create a mutually beneficial relationship in nature-based tourism. Bring your family and friends down to Pa‘ia to support social awareness while enjoying dinner and cocktails. A percentage of all pizza sales (in-house and to-go) will be directed to Maui Mauka’s programs. 5-10pm. Flatbread Company, (89 Hana Hwy., Pa‘ia); 808-573-0280; Mauimauka.org
photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui Mauka Conservation Awareness Trainings
