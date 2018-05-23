There’s a Maui Mauka Conservation Awareness Training at Maui Bird Conservation Center on Wednesday, May 30th. The training aims to connect Maui’s conservation professionals with Maui’s tourism professionals in order to increase the quality of nature interpretation and awareness of Hawaii’s natural resources. The workshop will focus on watersheds, native plants and animals, invasive species and Maui’s unique natural environment. 12pm. Maui Bird Conservation Center, (2375 Olinda Rd., Makawao); 808-572-0690; Mauimauka.org
photo courtesy of Laura Berthold
