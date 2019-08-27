Maui Mauka Conservation Awareness at Kamehameha Schools Maui 

There’s a Maui Mauka Conservation Awareness Training at Kamehameha Schools on Wednesday, September 4th. The three-hour training is focused on bringing Maui tour operators together with Maui conservation professionals. Together, they network and provide visitor experiences that support conservation and restoration of Maui’s environment. Trainings focus on watersheds, native plants and animals, and invasive species. The guest speaker will be Dr. Kristin Jonasson. Free. 3pm. Kamehameha Schools Maui, (270 Aapueo Pkwy, Pukalani); mauimauka.org
photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui Mauka
