Maui Green and Beautiful’s Annual Meeting at Maui Country Club

Maui Green and Beautiful’s annual meeting will be at the Maui Country Club on Saturday, May 19. The meeting will include a presentation of the annual report, an election of board of directors, an awards presentation and a “Wisdom of the Forest” presentation by Adam Wright. They will also welcome Timothy Griffith as the new Maui County Arborist. Learn more about Maui Green and Beautiful’s mission and goals for Maui Nui. 11am. Maui Country Club, (48 Nonohe Pl., Paia); 808-878-6395; Mauibeautiful.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui Green and Beautiful