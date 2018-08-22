Maui Evacuation Shelters to open at 2pm today

Because of Hurricane Lane, evacuation shelters countywide are opening up today, Aug. 22, at 2pm, County Communications Director Rod Antone announced. Those with special health needs can check in early at 1pm.

Shelter locations are:

– Hana High School

– Lahaina Intermediate

– King Kekaulike High School

– Moloka‘i High School

– Maui High School

– Lokelani Intermediate

– Lana‘i High

Maui High, Lokelani, and Lana‘i High are “pet friendly” shelters. Evacuees should bring any supplies they might need, but the county wants individuals to know that smoking and drinking are not allowed at shelters or in shelter parking lots. Additionally, Maui Bus and MEO transportation services will not be in operation on Thursday, Aug. 23 until further notice.

For more information, contact the Red Cross hotline at 357-3387, Maui Emergency Management Agency at 270-7285, or visit Mauicounty.gov.

Click here for NOAA’s Hurricane Lane forecast.