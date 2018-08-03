Maui Emergency Management Agency Advises Residents to Prepare for Hurricane Hector

As Hurricane Hector approaches Hawai‘i, Maui Emergency Management Agency advises all Maui residents to collect materials in preparation for the storm. Please use this weekend to build an emergency kit for your homes and prepare emergency planning in case you are shut in by the storm or in any other emergency such as evacuation.

Early voting is available until Aug. 9 at the Velma McWayne Santos Community Center, Monday-Saturday, 8am-4pm. Consider casting ballots early to avoid a soggy Primary Election Day!

Maui Emergency Management Agency urges residents to consider the following for an emergency kit:

– Four-week supply of prescription medicines

– Five-day supply of non-perishable food

– Non-perishable special dietary foods

– Ice chest

– Water – a minimum of two quarts per person per day

– Pet food

– Candles

– Matches

– Fuel for stoves, hibachis, or lanterns

– Pillows, blankets, sleeping bags, or air mattresses

– Flashlights, batteries and extra bulbs

– Portable radio and extra batteries

– Extra clothing, eye glasses

– Masking tape for windows and glass doors

– Personal hygiene items such as toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant, etc.

– Special items for infants, elderly or family members with special needs

– Quiet games, books, playing cards, and favorite toys for children

– Important papers including driver’s license, special medical information, insurance policies, and written or videotaped property inventories

– First aid kit and water purification kit (tablets or chlorine available at drug stores)

Consider the following for emergency planning:

– Be prepared. Make sure all family members know what to do in case of an emergency

– Decide where the family will meet if separated, where you will seek shelter and what you will take with you if you must evacuate

– If an emergency occurs remain calm. Follow your plan. Listen to the radio or television for instructions and information.

– Know warning signals and shelter locations

For more information contact the Maui Emergency Management Agency at 270-7285 or email [email protected] y.gov.

Hurricane projection image provided by NOAA National Hurricane Sector as of 2pm Friday, Aug. 3 2018 at https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/refresh/graphics_ep5+shtml/142624.shtml?cone

Follow the link for the latest forecast.