Maui Economic Development Board kicks off their 2020 STEM Drive

Maui Economic Development Board (MEDB) announces the kick-off of their first-ever 2020 STEM Drive, a benefit for the MEDB Ke Alahele Education Fund. This online fundraiser runs now through August 15, 2020. Visit www.MEDBpathways.org.

Donations received will go towards advancing MEDB’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) programs from kindergarten to careers; as well as helping MEDB continue to support meaningful pathways that benefit the lives of our residents in Maui County and statewide. Contributions are 100 percent tax deductible.

According to Leslie Wilkins, MEDB’s President and CEO, “For the past 13 years, our community has gathered in August for our annual Ke Alahele Education Fund dinner and auction to raise needed funds to support STEM education in Hawaii. This year, to protect the health and safety of our community, we will not be hosting our traditional in-person gala. However, the public can still make a difference in the lives of our keiki by donating to our STEM Drive.”

Since the Fund was launched in 2006, MEDB’s STEM programs continue to empower students and teachers across our state. To date, 344 grants have gone to support needed STEM equipment, robotics programs, media labs, environmental/sustainability projects, internships, training for our teachers and more.

To make a donation, please visit the MEDB STEM Drive website – www.MEDBpathways.org. Donations can be made online or my mailing a check to Maui Economic Development Board, at 1305 N. Holopono Street #1, Kihei, HI 96753. A variety of sponsorship opportunities are also available that include publicity on the event’s website and social media.

This website also includes information about the MEDB Ke Alahele Education Fund, inspiring stories of those who have benefited from MEDB’s STEM programs, and highlights of the upcoming STEM Week in Maui County.

“Jobs today and in the future depend on the preparation of our students in critical thinking, communication, problem solving, collaboration, and creativity – all skills nurtured by STEM education,” said Wilkins. “The MEDB Ke Alahele Education Fund was created to provide STEM tools for our youth and educators in an effort to open doors to emerging career opportunities. We extend a heartfelt mahalo to all those who have supported the Ke Alahele Education Fund in the past and hope you are able to make a contribution this year. It’s truly an investment in our youth – one that will help to shape our community and our world.”

About MEDB

The Maui Economic Development Board (MEDB) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation established in 1982 with a focus on diversifying Maui’s economy. MEDB partners with the private, public and nonprofit sectors at the local and national levels to achieve our goals. Our programs – which are founded on a respect for our culture and precious environment – assist growth industries, educate and train our residents for new career pathways, and build consensus in addressing our community’s challenges and opportunities.

