Maui County to open evacuation shelters at 6pm, and other Tropical Storm Olivia updates

All non-essential county offices will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday Sep. 12, in anticipation of Tropical Storm Olivia, Mayor Alan Arakawa announced at noon today. Emergency evacuation centers will open tonight at 6pm. Individuals with special needs will be able to check in at 4pm. The list of county Red Cross shelters are:

– Maui High School (pet friendly)

– Kihei Elementary School (pet friendly)

– Kalama Intermediate School (pet friendly)

– Hana Elementary & High School

– Molokai High School

– Lanai Elementary & High School

– Lahaina Civic Center

Smoking and drinking alcohol is not allowed at the shelters or in shelter parking lots. Pets at pet-friendly shelters will need to be held in a pet carrier or cage.

Evacuees are advised to bring their own food, water, blankets, flashlights and other supplies.

The county also urges people to use shelters only as a last resort, and preferably seek shelter with family or friends in safe areas. County Communications Director Rod Antone also announced the following:

Maui Bus – Bus service will continue as usual today (9/11). Tomorrow (9/12) all Maui Bus service will be canceled.

Parks – Hana Bay and the Keanae Restrooms will be closed by 1 pm Sep. 11 to prepare for the heavy rains in East Maui. The rest of our county parks and park facilities will be closed tomorrow.

Trash Pickup – There will be no trash pickup Sep. 12.

Landfills – All county landfills will be closed Sep. 12.

Water – The Department of Water Supply asks that all customers conserve water due to high winds and/or flooding that could disrupt power supply to water sources. Customers should store drinking water for use during the storm in the event of a shutoff. In general, consumers should have a safe supply of water for emergency use by storing one gallon of water per person per day for 14 days, as well as have some water on hand for pets. Customers can call the 24-hour service line (270-7633) only if a water problem occurs.

Schools – All Maui County public schools (including charter schools Kihei Charter, Kualapuu Charter, and HTA) have announced closures tomorrow.

Lastly, the county asks residents “do their part to get ready for Olivia by having an emergency kit and evacuation. Remember to shelter in place and stay informed. Do not focus on the exact forecast track or intensity as storm conditions can change rapidly. Monitor news, radio and online news sources, as well as check our county website, www.mauicounty.gov, for the latest details and most accurate information.”