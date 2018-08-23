Maui Time

Maui County Hurricane Lane updates

NOAA’s Hurricane Lane track forecast as of noon Aug. 23

As of 11am August 23, Maui County Communications Director Rod Antone has announced the following storm updates:

  • State Department of Transportation has reported downed trees on Hana Highway. While they have been cleared, residents and tourists are advised not to use Hana Highway for safety reasons.
  • CLOSED ROADS:  Wainapanapa, Ulaino and Waikoloa roads in Hana are closed due to flooding. All other county roads are accessible, although motorists are advised to limit travel, especially to remote areas like Hana.
  • Residents, especially East Moloka‘i residents are encouraged to seek shelter BEFORE flooding limits travel.
  • There were 215 people in evacuation shelters last night according Maui Police Department’s count.
    • Hana High School – 2
    • Lahaina Intermediate – 24
    • King Kekaulike High School – 33
    • Molokai High School – 13
    • Maui High School – 80
    • Lokelani Intermediate – 61
    • Lanai High – 2
  • The above listed are the only OFFICIAL shelters in Maui County.
  • Maui High and Lokelani are “pet-friendly” shelters.
  • Bring bedding, food, snacks, and supplies to shelters.
  • Rumors of a water shut down are false.

Click here for updates on the track of Hurricane Lane from NOAA.

