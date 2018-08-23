Maui County Hurricane Lane updates

As of 11am August 23, Maui County Communications Director Rod Antone has announced the following storm updates:
- State Department of Transportation has reported downed trees on Hana Highway. While they have been cleared, residents and tourists are advised not to use Hana Highway for safety reasons.
- CLOSED ROADS: Wainapanapa, Ulaino and Waikoloa roads in Hana are closed due to flooding. All other county roads are accessible, although motorists are advised to limit travel, especially to remote areas like Hana.
- Residents, especially East Moloka‘i residents are encouraged to seek shelter BEFORE flooding limits travel.
- There were 215 people in evacuation shelters last night according Maui Police Department’s count.
- Hana High School – 2
- Lahaina Intermediate – 24
- King Kekaulike High School – 33
- Molokai High School – 13
- Maui High School – 80
- Lokelani Intermediate – 61
- Lanai High – 2
- The above listed are the only OFFICIAL shelters in Maui County.
- Maui High and Lokelani are “pet-friendly” shelters.
- Bring bedding, food, snacks, and supplies to shelters.
- Rumors of a water shut down are false.
Click here for updates on the track of Hurricane Lane from NOAA.
