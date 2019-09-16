Maui Climate Strike at UHMC

Maui Climate Strike will be at UHMC on Friday, September 20th. It’s an international movement where people from all countries and walks of life will walk out of their jobs, homes, and classes to demand real climate action from our elected officials. The strike will start with pre-march instructions, and will be followed by a sign waving event on Ka’ahumanu Ave. and a rally at the UHMC campus. Join the global #climatestrike. 4pm. University of Hawai‘i Maui College, (310 W Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Kahului); climaterealityproject.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/Climate Reality Project-Hawaii

For more up to the date events go to mauitime.com/events