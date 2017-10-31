Maui bars pour Naked Turtle to help Hawksbill sea turtles

The Hawaii Wildlife Fund is partnering with five Maui bars to support the recovery of the Hawksbill sea turtle. The bars are South Shore Tiki Lounge in Kihei, Wailuku’s new Wai Bar, Flatbread Company in Paia, Beach Bums BBQ & Grill in Ma`alaea and Down the Hatch in Lahaina. All will donate a portion of proceeds from a featured Naked Turtle Rum cocktail to support the recovery of one of Maui’s rarest natives.

“We are thrilled to join these great local businesses in their efforts to help us protect one of our rarest sea turtles,” said Hannah Bernard, HWF Executive Director. Bernard said when Alma Tassi from Tiki Lounge approached HWF with this idea, they were delighted with the initiative and grateful for the chance to help raise funds and awareness at the same time.

With only about a dozen known Hawksbill to nest on Maui–and about 100 nesters statewide–the Hawaiian sea turtle is so rare that many lifelong residents have never seen one. But they nest on some of Maui’s most popular beaches and can be encountered by snorkelers in Maui waters occasionally.

To help protect and assist in the recovery of this critically endangered species, South Shore Tiki Lounge is offering a Naked Runner, which is a play on the rum runner with Naked Turtle Rum rum, banana liqueur, fresh pineapple and a float of blackberry liqueur and grenadine; Wai Bar’s cocktail is called Honu Hemingway, which features Naked Turtle, Luxardo Cherry Liqueur, fresh squeezed lime and simple syrup; Beach Bums will be offering the Turtle Town Breeze–Naked Turtle Rum with coconut, pineapple and a dash of cranberry; Down the Hatch has created Save Squirt, which includes Naked Turtle Rum, Lilikoi puree, pog juice, shaken frothy, topped off with champagne; and Flatbread will donate proceeds from their Seasonally Fresh Fruit Mojito.

The Hawaii Wildlife Fund is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the conservation of Hawaii’s native wildlife through research, education and advocacy. HWF Team is made up of educators, conservationists, researchers, naturalists, communities, volunteers and donors devoted to the protection of Hawaii’s fragile marine ecosystem and inhabitants.

Photo of Hawksbill sea turtle: Tchami/Flickr