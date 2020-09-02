Mālama Maui Nui to Launch Get the Drift and Bag It!

Get the Drift and Bag It! is an annual cleanup campaign hosted by Mālama Maui Nui in partnership with the Ocean Conservancy that seeks to empower Maui Nui residents in their environmental stewardship of our island community. This year, Get the Drift and Bag It! will take place from September 19th – October 3rd.

To participate in this campaign, community members and partners can register for an Individual/Solo or Quaranteam cleanup at MalamaMauiNui.org/GetTheDrift. Team Leaders choose the location, create a disposal plan, and contribute data. Mālama Maui Nui provides the tools & support needed to make your cleanup a success!

A group cleanup (“Quaranteam”) (≤10 people) is recommended for members of the same household or workplace. Only “Join a Team” if you’ve been invited by your Team Leader.

Individual/Solo cleanups are recommended for community members at high risk for illness or who prefer an independent activity.

This campaign is in partnership with Ocean Conservancy’s International Coastal Cleanup campaign, which mobilizes communities around the globe to host cleanups, collect litter data, and support science-based solutions for a healthy earth and it’s oceans. Mālama Maui Nui has participated in this initiative for over three decades!

From mauka to makai, Your collective efforts in citizen science help to influence policy and production practices that nurture the environment in support of our global ecosystems, economy, quality of life and local culture.

Participation is free but donations are encouraged and appreciated!

Visit MalamaMauiNui.org/GetTheDrift for more information and to register your cleanup! To stay in touch with Mālama Maui Nui, follow them on social media and sign up for their E-Newsletter at MalamaMauiNui.org.

