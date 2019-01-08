The Malama Land & Sea: Kealia Beach and Reef Cleanup happens on Sunday, January 13th. Join MOC Marine Institute and Maui Ocean Center in making a meaningful impact on Maui’s marine ecosystems. The clean up will take place on the beach, in pond areas, and on the reef. Volunteers are asked to bring a reusable water bottle, hat, reef safe sunscreen, mask, snorkel, fins, cutting device (like scissors), buckets, and reusable gloves. For more information, please email [email protected] 7:30am. Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge, (Mile Post 6, Mokulele Hwy., Kihei); FWS.gov
photo courtesy of Facebook/Maui Ocean Center
Comments