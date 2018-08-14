Attend Malama Land and Sea with Maui Ocean Center at Kanaha Beach Park on Sunday, August 19th. This event is dedicated to cleaning up trash and litter at Kanaha Beach’s land and reef. There’ll be a volunteer snorkel clean-up targeting marine debris. Snacks, coffee, and water will be provided. Please bring a reusable water bottle and reef-safe sunscreen. This event is presented by the Maui Ocean Center and the MOC Marine Institute. Free. 7:00am. Maui Ocean Center, (192 Ma‘alaea Rd., Ma‘alaea); 808-270-7000; Mauioceancenter.com
photo courtesy of Maui Ocean Center
