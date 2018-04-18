Maui Time

Malama Land and Sea Earth Day Beach Clean Up at Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge

The Malama Land and Sea Earth Day Beach Clean Up will take place at Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge on Sunday, April 22. Here’s a wonderful opportunity for the community to help Hawaii’s marine life by preventing land-based litter from entering the ocean. Volunteers are encouraged to bring a reusable water bottle, and will be given light refreshments and two complimentary day passes to the Maui Ocean Center. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Free. 7:30am. Kealia Pond National Wildlife Refuge, (Mile Post 6, Mokulele Hwy., Kihei); Mauioceancenter.com

Photo courtesy Facebook/Maui Ocean Center

 

