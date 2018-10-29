Join Malamalama Maui Project at Akaku Community Media on Thursday, November 1st. Lehua Simon, a local Maui resident and creative artist, will tell the story of the Mālamalama Maui project, a two-year initiative to illuminate agricultural solutions following the close of Maui’s sugar factory. The talk will discuss questions such as, “How will we rejuvenate and repurpose the land after 145 years of sugar production?” and “What will become of the Central Valley now?” RSVP via conta.cc/2EIlnTY. Free. 6:00pm. Akaku Maui Community Media, (333 Dairy Rd., Kahului); 808-871-5554; Akaku.org

photo courtesy of Facebook/ Malamalama Maui Project